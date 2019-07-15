A court in Mexico declared the Russian Makeyev guilty in the murder of a local resident (PHOTO)

A Mexican court found the citizen of Russia Alexey Makeev guilty of the premeditated murder of a local resident, which occurred in Cancun, in may 2017. This was reported on Monday the Prosecutor General’s office of Quintana Roo.

The Ministry said that next Tuesday, July 16, will be announced prison term to which the court will sentence the accused. Protection Makeeva insisted that the death of 20-year-old citizen of Mexico, Carlos N. was the result of self-defense on the part of the Russians, reports TASS. However, the court disagreed with these arguments. In particular, when the verdict was taken into consideration that the defendant struck the victim numerous times with a knife, and “used their physical advantage.”

Makeev became known in Mexico thanks to his Internet videos, which are constantly wrongly insulted the people of this Latin American country, including women and children, and threatened them. His adventures Makeev was accompanied by swearing and the video taken showed Nazi symbols.

19 may 2017, several hundred residents of the city of Cancun came to the house of a Russian neo-Nazi to Express Makeeva dissatisfaction with his behavior. Verbal conflict with Makeev, who called himself a “Russian Nazi overlord,” quickly turned into a fight. The Russians attacked the Mexicans, armed with sticks and stones, and he fought them off, using a knife, transfer “vestige”. In the end, was killed a young Mexican, and Russian mob rescued from the police. However, Makeev during beating local residents received cherepno-a brain trauma, fell into a coma and was partially paralyzed.

Doctors managed to save his life. As previously reported, the “Nazi-blogger” threatens the 50-year term of imprisonment.

We will add, before moving to Mexico Makeev mocked, and their compatriots, who more patiently endured insults from his side. On one of the clips posted, he fled along the forest path for an elderly woman, and then pushed the pensioner into the snow, shouting: “come on, * * * (get out), *** (slut). Creature *** (damn)!” Bully didn’t even try to hide his face, showing it to the camera lens of the mobile phone closeup.

In another roller Alexei Makeyev attacked a boy of seven with the words: “you, you bastard, here on the road!”

Few months man, always wore a huge knife, literally terrorized the town of Elektrostal such attacks. Man with smartphone in the city even began to learn on the street and ignore it. However, none of the residents did not complain about it, and the police were not on Makeeva any application.

The first evil bully drew the attention of the journalists, who saw the aggressive videos on the Internet. Only then Makeev, who lived in the house N17а on Karl Marx street in Elektrostal was detained by police.

According to the chief of the police Department of the MIA in Elektrostal Mikhail Ryabov, in 2003 Alexei Makeyev was twice brought to administrative responsibility for disorderly conduct. And in 2007, he went to Egypt, where he worked as a diving instructor.

By the time of detention in 2013 Alexey Makeev “consisted on the account in the Department of psychiatric care”. The suspect was even sent for treatment in a psychiatric clinic, but instead of half a year spent there only a month.

The parents of the bully believed that he was not recovered. Makeev even made a video in which an elderly mother tries to persuade him again to go to the hospital and asks less to use modern communication technologies. “I warned you… this Internet be careful! From it nothing good can be” – says in the video retired.

The psychiatrist-criminalist Mikhail Vinogradov in 2013 predicted that the aggressive behavior Makeeva won’t end well, and can be a victim. “The police need to detain him, call the duty psychiatrist and hospitalized. The sooner the better,” added the medic.