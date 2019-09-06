A court in Prague ordered the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Babish to apologize for the words about ‘paid meetings’ (PHOTO)

Loading...

The court district of Prague-West has ordered Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrew Babish to apologize for his statements that the participants in the Republic of mass protests demanding his resignation received a financial reward, reported to journalists on Friday, the judge Simon Kacerova, reports TASS.

“The court decided in favor of Complainant on Prime Minister Babish participants of the rallies Jana Filipova, she said. – The court came to the conclusion that citizens have the right to [legal] defense from the consequences associated with such statements,” said Kucerova.

The Prime Minister, according to Kacerova, is a political figure who can be criticized for not any actions to voters, and state leaders and officials must be ready to Express disagreement with them and take it as part of their work. Babish, according to the judge, “reacted inadequately” to public protests and said a “offensive [to the protesters], untrue statements”.

Meanwhile, the decision of the court of the Prime Minister

can challenge in the higher courts. Babish already stated that he intends to do it.

In the course of the year in Prague and dozens of other cities of the country held a protest to demand the resignation of Babish as Prime Minister. The largest of these took place in the Czech capital, which, according to the organizers, participated from 20 thousand to 300 thousand citizens.

The protesters accused the Babish in abusing the power of the Prime Minister in favor of related companies, financial fraud and cooperation as an informant with the secret services of the socialist Czechoslovakia. The Prime Minister categorically rejects the accusations and calls them a provocation of political opponents who also are behind the organization against him in the rallies.