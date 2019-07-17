A crack in the Russian rocket has decided to eliminate using glue
In Russia before launching astrophysical space Observatory “Spektr-RG” on the night of July 13, there is a problem, which bore the launch. This is reported by Russian media.
She was involved with a crack in the pipeline at the second stage of the carrier rocket “proton-M”. Experts had to brew, and then seal the crack with glue at the launch complex of the cosmodrome “Baikonur”.
I wrote “FACTS” earlier in the Russian Roscosmos said that they have questions to safety to promising American ships Cockpit and Crew Dragon.
This statement of the Russian space Agency has caused a storm of laughter in the network.
“Roskosmos doubted the safety of ships production of Boeing and SpaceX. Well, it’s like the President has subjected to criticism of the quality of cars of BMW and Mercedes” — wrote one Twitter user.
