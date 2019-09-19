A cross between a wolf and a dog learns to howl the son of his hostess: funny video

Network fun video that was made by the inhabitant of the American state of California, in whose house lives two children and four dogs. In the video, the Archer, a cross between a wolf and Alaskan Malamute, “teaches” how to howl the son of his mistress. The boy studiously imitates his four-legged friend and to win his full approval. The child gently hugs a huge “volkosob”.

The Duo of animal and child has delighted Internet users.

A woman who has a blog in Instagram, says that her son and Archie are best friends. And that hybrids of wolf and dogs are not scary they seem. The number of subscribers to its product page exceeds 200 thousand people.

