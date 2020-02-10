A cruise ship with Americans not allowed in any port of coronavirus, although no cases of Board
Pacific cruise, which the family from Michigan decided to celebrate the end of College and a victory over disease, has proven to be more stressful than expected, as the ship for several days can not find a port that would accept it — all because of an outbreak of coronavirus in the world, writes USA Today. While on Board the sick, and quarantine.
“We just swim in the ocean,’ said Steve Mut of Onsted, Michigan, which is February 1 went on Board the ship MS Westerdam Holland America with his wife Jane, daughter Kate and her boyfriend Eric. — We were refused in each port, each country from the time of departure from the port of Hong Kong.”
On Board there are no known cases of coronavirus, despite reports to the contrary, said the cruise line Westerdam is not in quarantine.
Precaution due to concerns of countries in the world that a new strain of coronavirus, which first appeared in China in December, infected (according to who on 10 February) 40 554 people worldwide and killed 910 people, will become a pandemic if not stopped.
“I think we’re going to Vietnam, maybe Malaysia, Cambodia, I’m not sure they aren’t misleading us, said in an interview with Steve Muth. — We have no known cases on Board, but there is a big fear that someone may have a virus and to bring it to his country”.
In the Holland America soobshili that the plans for the near future — the landing of people.
“We can confirm that it has received the prior permission of the port landing next week” — confirmed representatives of the cruise ship on 8 February. The statement was made by Eric Elvejord, Director of public Affairs, although he did not mention the location of the ship.
“However, before we receive final confirmation, we have to do a full scan of passports of all guests and crew members to make sure that no one traveled to the mainland for the last 14 days, the statement reads. — We know that our guests, like us, really want to get a confirmation on the waterfront.”
Earlier during the cruise the ship was forced to skip a port call in Manila after the Philippines did not allow foreigners to land. It was subsequently refused entry to ports in Japan and GUAM.
Unlike the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship company Princess Cruises, which remains off the coast of Japan after dozens of passengers on Board tested positive for coronavirus, Westerdam is not under quarantine, according to Muta and the company Holland America.
The Diamond Princess ship, on Board of which 1045 crew members and guests 2666, sent passengers quarantined in their cabins until February 19, after the traveler descended from the ship on 25 January, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Representatives from Holland America, however, stated that their passengers and crew are safe and can move freely around the ship.
“We have no reason to believe that on Board any cases of coronavirus, despite reports in the media, said cruise line. — The ship has enough fuel and food to last until the end of the flight. We provide free Internet access and a telephone for guests and crew members, so they can stay connected with their loved ones.”
In addition, according to representatives of the cruise line, 1455 guests were given a full refund and a future credit on a cruise. Also on Board are 802 crew members.
Holland America canceled the next cruise, scheduled for 15 February in Yokohama, Japan.
The Mut said that originally the cruise was supposed to end in Shanghai, but the destination was changed to Tokyo. However, on Thursday, February 6, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that passengers will not be allowed to go ashore and cruise line looking for a alternative plan.
57-year-old Mut, who lives about an hour’s drive from Detroit, said his family headed back to the ship after an 18 hour flight to Hong Kong, and the cruise line checked passengers on the risk of the coronavirus before they got on Board.
“It seemed that everything is normal, he said. — That all precautions are taken”.
The Mut said that his family decided to go on a cruise after serious health problems. He said he broke his leg, he had cancer and surgery on the neck. The trip, he said, was a celebration of life and victory over the disease. In addition, he added that his daughter recently graduated from Eastern Michigan University family wanted to celebrate it.
“We have good food, good entertainment, the company was outstanding,’ said moot, adding that he has nothing to say about the cruise line. — A little unnerving when we don’t know will we have to undergo quarantine upon return. We don’t know”.
