A crushing knockout decided the opponent Lomachenko in a unification fight (video)
December 19, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Teofilo Lopez and Vasyl Lomachenko
On the eve in new York’s Madison Square Garden passed the battle for the title of world champion in easy weight under version IBF between title holder Richard Commies (30-3, 26 KO’s) and Teofino Lopez (15 -0, 12 KO’s).
The fight ended prematurely in the 2nd round.
First champion missed a powerful right hook, which barely was able to recover.
However, the applicant immediately unleashed a barrage of punches and the referee stopped the fight.
Lopez will likely be the next opponent of the world champion under versions WBA, WBC and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s).
The winner of this potential fight will be the undisputed world champion in the lightweight division.