A dangerous winter in the United States: the deadliest snowstorm in the country’s history
Strong winds and heavy snow that can immobilize an entire region during a snow storm can turn into a deadly snowstorms, writes Fox News.
Weather affecting public safety and transportation, for example, snow, blizzards and ice, usually from October 14 to April 14.
Forecasters define a Blizzard as a strong constant wind or frequent gusts of 35 mph or more with snow, which reduces visibility on the roads.
Here are some known deadly blizzards:
“Storm of the century” in 1993 (270 deaths in 13 States)
Super-storm of 1993 dubbed the “Storm of the century”, was one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Eastern United States.
From 12 to 14 March storm collapsed half of the United States, causing damage of $5.5 billion and killing more than 270 people in 13 different States.
“Storm had the pressure in the middle like hurricanes-category 3, it spawned a tornado and caused flooding, snow and freezing cold,” according to the National centers for environmental information National oceanic and atmospheric administration.
The amount of precipitation reached 56 inches (1.4 meters) on mount Leconte, Tennessee. On the East coast, the snow depth was 1 to 2 ft (30-60 cm).
“From the point of view of anthropogenic influence, the storm of 1993 was more severe than most hurricanes or tornado outbreaks, also it is among the most deadly and costly weather events of the 20th century,” — said meteorologists.
The Blizzard of 1888, (about 900 dead in the Midwest and northeast)
A couple of snow storms in the winter of 1888 he created the brutal and deadly conditions in all areas of the country.
January 12, 1888, the weather changed abruptly the temperature dropped to 40 degrees Celsius below zero within a few hours. Strong wind up to 60 mph (96 km/h) have created such poor visibility that was called “Children’s Blizzard” because of the death of a large number of children returning at that moment from school.
This storm killed between 250 and 500 people.
Just a few months later another storm, named “the Great Blizzard of 1888”, hit the North-East for several days, poured from 40 to 50 inches (1 to 1.3 meters) of snow.
“Blizzard was cut off and obezdil city of the East coast, causing damage to transport and affecting one-quarter of the U.S. population” — say meteorologists.
As a result of this storm killed more than 400 people, including 200 in new York. According to the National weather service, many workers still go to work, whatever the weather, because of this when in trouble or freezing.
Snow storm in Afghanistan in 2008 (killed over 900 people)
More than 900 people in 2008 died as a result of a series of blizzards and severe weather in Afghanistan. The temperature dropped to -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 Celsius), and fell almost 6 feet of snow (1.8 meters).
Afghanistan is mainly mountainous, many people live in remote villages accessible only on foot. This is one of the poorest countries in the world, and most people live in houses made of mud and straw that burn wood, charcoal or dung.
But death, from the snow killed more than 100 thousand sheep and goats.
Carolean death March in 1719 between Sweden and Norway (3 million dead)
About 3 thousand people froze to death when a Blizzard struck during the so-called “Carolean death March”.
A storm broke out when the Swedish soldiers were retreating after an unsuccessful attack in Norway. According to VICE News, the group are trapped in the mountains and returned to Sweden.
Over the next two days 3 thousand people died along with the horses. In Sweden there is a monument that commemorates the victims.
The Iran Blizzard 1972 (4 thousand deaths)
At least 4 thousand people were killed when a series of snowstorms struck on Iran for six days in February 1972.
In Northern and Central Iran fell more than 10 feet of snow (3 meters) in some places in the southern part of the country was 26 feet (8 meters) of snow.
Rescuers dug the snow in the village Skiclub for two days to find the frozen bodies. 18 In a village of 100 people had not left survivors.
The temperature fell to -13 degrees Fahrenheit (-25 Celsius) have exacerbated the situation, as many were left without water, food, warmth and medical care for several days.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2727
[name] => storm
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => burya
)
storm
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2728
[name] => Blizzard
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => metel
)
Blizzard
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2766
[name] => snow
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => snegopad
)
snowfall
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
МирFacebookVkontakte
bookmark