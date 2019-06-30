A Declaration of love to the Positive and tears Eugene Mishka: the brightest moments of the last broadcast “Voice…
On Sunday evening, June 30, on the channel “1+1” took place the decisive stage of the fifth season of “the Voice. Diti” — “knockouts”. Talented participants struggled for the right to live. At the start of the teams coaches were four members, but only two of them could choose a mentor.
The team Jiji for the title of “the Voice. Children-5” and a trip to DisneyLand Paris fought: a young Elvis Presley jarosław Karpuk, an asterisk from the village Jablanica Sofia Vinnik, people’s voice Veronica Marine and Jaroslav rogalski, who is only the fifth time came to the project.
Soloists of the group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva and Positive will go to victory with Georgian Alexander Tatarashvili, ten years Daria Bugaychuk, Karina Straboy, which wants to prove to parents that the vocal career is seriously, and with a small pozitivchik — Taisia Skomorohova.
The team Jamala for the victory continues to struggle incredibly creative Nikita Achkasov, from Kiev Nadia Dovbush, who already participated in the third season, Jaroslav Politov, who last year did not have time to go on stage and wants to prove that everything is possible, Koshevaya and Barbara, who believes that her talent does not depend on illustrious father.
Opened the broadcast team Jiji. First on the “knockouts” came a nugget from Volyn jarosław Karpuk with the legendary song “Two colors”.
— I in shock, — said Jamal, impressed by the song. You look like a real folk artist.
— Yaroslav should be live, — said Nadia Dorofeeva, saying “thank you” to the mother of Yaroslav.
— This song hooked me very much, — admitted Jiji, no holding back tears. — Thirteen years my mother went to work and I had to survive alone. Yaroslav, you’re unique, get ready to the final!
— I didn’t expect that I’ll get live, — admitted “FACTS” jarosław Karpuk. — Honestly, when I went to sing at “the knockouts”, that is afraid of himself. I was seized with such a panic, and I could not stop shivering, but as soon as he heard the first notes, once all the excitement has passed of course, and I think that I was worthy.
Sofia Vinnik from the village Jablanica became the next member of the team Jiji.
In this stage, every man for himself, — said Sofia, which Jiji calls her favorite.
Sophia came on the scene with the hit “My kind of love”.
— I’d take you live, — said Jamal.
— You are unique, Sophia, said her Jiji and asked to sit in a chair on the stage.
Jaroslav rogalski five years trying to get into “the Voice.” On stage “knockout” the guy came out with the hit “Wet cross”.
— You are a very special and interesting, — said Nadia.
I like you, gladly you would listen, — said Jamal.
— You surprise me again, said Jiji, sending Yaroslav in a chair in the manger. — You’re done!
Veronica Marine — mistress mother Jiji. Veronica came on the scene with the song “You raise me up”.
The positive burst into tears, listening to Veronica.
I want your vocals to go to bed and Wake up, — said the Positive.
— You “kissed” by God, told Jiji. — What are you gonna do if you lose? Who will I choose: Sofia, Yaroslav or you? I want to give you another chance. You’re going to the finals!
The next struggle was continued by the team members Jamala. Open “knockouts” Nikita Achkasov with the song “Never enough”.
— A Grand, enchanting, — said Jiji.
Jamal put Nikita to a chair on the stage.
Nadia Dovbush became the next member of the team. She came on the scene with the song Nastya Kamensky “Trimi”.
— You’re worried, but like a true artist, he took himself in hand, — said Nadia.
I’m sorry excitement took you fifty percent of what you have said with regret Jamal. — I want you to understand me. Sit on a chair, but I look at other children.
Jaroslav Politov came out with a song Lauda “Bigadv”.
I was at a concert of the artist held, — said the Positive. — You’re my favorite.
I felt the excitement in your speech, can’t decide, — said Jamal.
Closed team performance Jamala Cooking Koshevaya with the song “Call out my name”.
Cook in the hall supported the family. Eugene Mishka, listening to the speech of the daughter, did not hold back tears.
It’s like a bomb, provocation, — said Nadia. — A very interesting artist.
— And the President of Ukraine supports you? — suddenly he asked Vari Jiji.
Well, I supported him in the election, — is not lost daughter of the artist “95 Quarter”.
— For me, a moment, — said Jamal. I don’t know what I’ll do. I’m used to you all. More confident today were Barbara, she passes on. Guys a very difficult choice. On I need a man like Nikita.
Nikita and Cooking took place in the live shows.
Opened the team’s performance “Time and glass” 10-year-old Daria Bugaychuk with the song “Dangerous woman”.
— You have a very grown-up performance, — said Jamal. — It was a very good song.
We are proud of you! — admitted Nadia, invites Dasha to take a seat on the stage.
“Notarty” continued the youngest participant of the project, seven Thais skomorokhova with the song “Smile”, forcing to dance trainers.
— You were so gentle, thank you,’ said Jamal.
— You got your energy all hearts, — said Nadia. — You are Ticker of this season. You made a Declaration of love to the Positive, your feelings left?
— When is our date? — not confused Thais and appealed to the Positive.
The performance of the team “Time and glass” continued Karina of Stolba with the song “Million reasons”.
— Do you know how to control his voice, said Jiji, shocked singing Karina.
You gave me an emotion, — said Jamal.
— You see that girl on the stage — admitted Positive. — You did two hundred percent!
Closed ether “knockout” 12-year-old Alexander Tatarashvili from Georgia with the song “Who’s lovin you”.
— It was a difficult song, — said Jamal. But you have a unique voice.
— You’re the reason this show exists is recognized Positive.
— You difficult, for you attention, — said Nadia. — I think nobody will be offended if we say that you live!
— I was worried before the performance, after all, the rehearsals, the coaches told me how to make it better, what to fix, and I was it so important to justify their trust — said “FACTS” Alexander Tatarashvili. — Although sometimes I felt that I was more worried for the guys on my team, because we became friends during this time and each of us worthy to pass on.
The second member of the team “Time and glass”, which took place in direct ether, was Karina of Stolba.
Next Sunday, July 7, will be held the super final of the project, where will be determined the winner.
