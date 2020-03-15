A deficit of coronavirus: where to buy 10 items missing from the shelves
Because of the pandemic of the disease COVID-19, called the Chinese coronavirus, people take precautions to avoid Contracting the disease. In accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for control and prevention of diseases, need to stock up on disinfectants for the house and for the hands, says USA Today.
But many household items that you might need, quickly sold out. We have collected the 10 most important products for the home that you will need during a pandemic COVID-19, and tell you where you can buy them during the shortage. Due to the increased demand the prices of some products may be higher than normal may also be delays with delivery.
- Disinfectant for hands and wipes
Sanitizers from Purell and GermX are selling out fast, but you have to be careful, because, they are not all the same. Some contain a sugar alcohol known as benzalkonium chloride, which is not so effective if you are trying to stop the spread of germs. According to the CDC, instead you need to look for a disinfectant for hands that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Buy disinfectant hand gel Artnaturals alcohol-based in the Amazon for $14,98
- Buy cleaning hand wipes Purell Cottony Soft for $ 3.69.
- Buy disinfectant hand sanitizer Purell Essential Travel Size for $10,69
- Buy cleaning products disinfectant hand sanitizer Purell Fresh — 40 cents at a price of $ 2.99
- Buy Dial professional foaming hand sanitizer for hands (15,2 oz) for 17,57 $
- Hand soap
According to the CDC, the best protection to prevent the spread of Chinese coronavirus is frequent hand washing. This means that they need to wash after bathroom visits, travel by public transport, coughing or sneezing, and before eating. The American Red Cross also recommends that for greater efficiency to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.
- To buy soap for the hands “Ritual” of 12.98 on Amazon for $
- To buy soothing body lotion with aloe Vera from Staples for $ 1.99
- To buy soap with citrus and mint at Target for $ 9.99
- Buy liquid hand soap Mrs. Meyer’s “Clean day” at Walmart for $11,64
- Toilet paper
During natural disasters and other emergency situations toilet paper is never enough. Although we called Charmin Ultra Soft toilet paper number 1, but in times like these, you better to take the one that is, even if it is single layer.
- Buy cleaning wet wipes DUDE Wipes (2 packages of 30 wipes each) on Amazon for $of 18.41
- Buy Stall Mates: Flushable, individually wrapped wipes for travel on Amazon for $11,99
- Buy GEN GEN Tissue, 96 rolls at Lowe’s for $at 56.99
- To buy paper for bathroom Georgia-Pacific One-Ply, 80 rolls for $83,99
- Buy Charmin Ultra Strong, 12 mega rolls for $15,16
- Buy Charmin Ultra Soft, 12 mega rolls for $15,19
- Buy extra-soft toilet paper Charmin, 30 mega rolls priced at $ 29.99
- Paper towels
In most cases, buying paper towels may seem like a waste. Although they are still often buy. We have collected a list of the best paper towels that you can buy right now. But the fact that paper towels are disposable, can actually make them useful, especially in homes where someone has suffered from Chinese coronavirus. The CDC recommends using paper towels for cleaning and disinfection of houses.
- Buy unbleached paper towels on Amazon for $ 50,63
- Buy Marcal paper towels on Amazon for $of 20.52
- Buy Brawny Tear-A-Square paper towels, 8 double rolls at Walmart for $ of 15.49
- To buy a double roll of kitchen paper towels Sparkle Pick-a-size, 8 rolls in a pack for $14,29
- Buy kitchen roll paper towel with multiple surfaces Viva, 6 rolls in a pack for $15.99
- Cleaning wipes
Protection Agency United States environmental protection Agency (EPA) recently published a list of disinfectants that American households can safely use to protect against coronavirus infection in Chinese. One of the best disinfectants in the list is Clorox wipes. Created to destroy up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, these wipes are easy to use, safe on most surfaces and necessary in the economy right now.
- Buy wet wipes Kleenex (pack of 48 sheets) at Office Depot for $3,79
- Buy wipes Care Wipes Mega Roll 2300 Sheet at Staples for $ 169,99
- Buy descaler and disinfectant Tilex from Walmart for $ 5,04
- The dish soap
The dish soap is another household item that you will need. The CDC recommends that those who contracted coronavirus in Chinese, not shared with other people glasses, cups or utensils. After using the utensils should be washed thoroughly with soap and water. When we tested the best soap for the dishes, we washed more than 125 plates, cups, bowls and spoons, and found that Dawn Ultra is the clear winner. It not only flushes fat but also is an excellent disinfectant.
- Buy liquid the dish soap Dawn Platinum, 3 pack on Amazon for $ 15,22
- Buy liquid soap for dishes Up & Up for $ 2,39
- Buy liquid soap for dishwashing Dawn Ultra from Walmart for $8,64
- Buy liquid detergent Dawn Ultra Dish for $11,90
- Garbage bags
If you sit at home for a long period of time, you will accumulate a ton of garbage, and you’ll need enough bags to accommodate it. We recommend Glad Force Flex Plus, because they are the best trash bags we’ve ever tested, their superior strength and material.
The CDC also recommends that a trash bag to everyone who has contracted the Chinese coronavirus, and use gloves when removing the trash bags and disposal of garbage. Also, don’t forget to wash your hands after disposal.
- Buy kitchen garbage bags ForceFlexPlusGrey (30 pieces) on Amazon for $14,12
- Buy kitchen trash bags ForceFlex, 40 pieces for $of 7.77 at Walmart
- To buy garbage bags ForceFlexPlus (50 bags) at Target for $10.99
- Buy large kitchen trash bags Drawstring ForceFlex (110 pieces) at Home Depot for $17,51
- Buy trash bags ForceFlex 13 gallon, 100 bags for $20,59
- Disinfectant spray
Like cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer can help clean the surface from harmful bacteria and potentially protect against the spread of Chinese coronavirus. CDC recommends the use of cleaning products with no less than 70% alcohol concentration. And also most EPA registered disinfectants, such as Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner. If you haven’t picked up a bottle or two, you can buy them on Amazon right now.
- To buy potent degreaser and disinfectant Spray Nine 26832 on Amazon for $ 12,66
- Buy disinfectant spray Fresh Linen Fresh Value from Walmart for $ 2,98.
- Buy a cleaning disinfectant Formula 409 Cleaner from the company Staples for $ 4,49
- Buy all-purpose cleaner Fantastik at Staples for $4,79
- Buy disinfectant cleaner Comet with bleach 8 boxes in a pack for $ 69,99
- Washing powder
Another important household item that is often overlooked — washing detergent. The American Red Cross recommends stocking a sufficient amount of detergents, especially in connection with the distribution of Chinese coronavirus across the country. Our best choice is a liquid detergent Persil ProClean because it was better than Tide Original in our test for removing stains.
- Buy washing powder Persil ProClean on Amazon for 6,55 $
- To buy washing powder Tide Original on Amazon for 11.97 percent $
- Buy Persil ProClean Plus Stain Fighter (75 downloads) at Walmart for 15,97 $
- Buy Gain Original HEC liquid detergent for washing at a price of $ 5.19
- Cloth
Although the main symptoms of infection with coronavirus are Chinese dry cough, fever and shortness of breath, according to the CDC, it is always useful to have an extra box of tissues. May experience runny nose due to allergies, colds or flu. After testing nine different boxes, we found that the Puffs Ultra Soft are the best and will not irritate the nasal mucosa. You can stock up on them at Amazon right now. Other brands have also still have the wipes in stock.
- Buy facial tissue from Puffs Plus Lotion Cube, 6 boxes on Amazon for $ of 15.59
- Buy facial tissues Kleenex Boutique, 6 pieces at Walmart for $ of 15.42
- Buy standard face napkin, Kleenex, 3 boxes for 5,99 $
- Buy 2-ply facial tissues Puffs Basic Family Pack, 6 boxes for 12,49 $
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- As of March 13 USA 1700 identified cases of infection with coronavirus in Chinese, more than 40 people died.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
