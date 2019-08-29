A disgruntled customer got in a fight at McDonald’s for ice cream. VIDEO
On the website for sharing videos Liveleak was published a video with footage of the horrific incident. A disgruntled client smashed at McDonald’s.
As it turned out, the reason for her aggression has become a McFlurry ice cream, or rather lack of it. The woman refused to treat, because the machine for the production of ice cream was broken. This led the visitor in a rage.
The video shows how a woman picks up heavy objects that he sees around him, and launches them at the workers behind the counter.
While unhappy client and one of the employees throwing each other everything that came to hand, the remaining customers fled in different directions. The visitors were screaming for women to stop attacking each other, some were filming the incident on video.
When the battle finally ended, leaving the client is someone shouted: “You will go to prison for it!”.