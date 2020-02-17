A doctor from Chicago committed suicide, admitting that, for years, faked data about vaccination of children
Mysterious suicide note of a pediatrician from Illinois has raised troubling questions about the veracity of the immunization records of children in Chicago, where he worked for years, writes Yahoo. A doctor many years did children vaccinated, formally noting the fact of vaccination in medical records.
Doctor van Koinis went missing in August. On 10 September he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a forest preserve in the town of Palos, officials said.
Investigators said they found “unusual” and “dark” suicide note, in which Coins expressed “terrible regret” about his relationship to vaccination during the past 10 years. This letter prompted the authorities to investigate who his patients were vaccinated and who is not, said cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart.
“In his article he made it clear that he was haunted by it for a long time,” said Dart.
In a statement, the Sheriff said that investigators have received information which shows that in some cases, Coins “did not provide immunizations to children upon request of their parents.”
“He just did it in accordance with the requests of patients and then lied about the records to enable children to reach their schools, which require vaccinations? asked Darth. Or he went on people, thinking that their child has been vaccinated, did not know that her doctor did not?”
During the investigation, authorities spoke with two people who worked on Koinis, but was unable to obtain clarity on this issue. After talking with some patients, the investigators found out that Coins, which since 1991 is allowed to practice medicine in the state, was a supporter of homeopathy.
“He was quite famous for it,’ said the Sheriff. — It was not a secret.”
The doctor also was popular in the community of Evergreen Park, where he was engaged in practice. Numerous reviews on Zocdoc, the online service for booking medical services, commended his professionalism and kindness.
At the time of the death Koinis had about 2,500 patients, but it was unclear how many people he treated over the last decade or why he had patients who lived in the same community that the rest.
According to Darth, after the authorities expressed their concern about the suicide note, they received telephone calls from people who expressed concern or told of “strange experiences” in the doctor’s office concerning vaccinations.
At least a few patients Coinis made in his defense.
Tatiana Rudolf, the mother of two children, told CBS Chicago that Coins “will not hesitate vaccinated”. Another mother, Dana Hamed, praised doctors for their constant support of her and her daughter.
“I was just shocked because I would never in my life could not imagine a doctor that would do it,” she said.
In a statement, the Sheriff’s office urged former patients to consult with their current doctors and “learn about the methods of testing the previous vaccination.” At least one local school district has publicly confirmed the concern.
Melanie Arnold, a spokesman of the Department of health of Illinois, said that the Agency is very concerned about the situation, noting that “vaccination is the best protection against many diseases”.
Dr. Len Horovitz, an internist and specialist in pulmonary diseases at Lenox hill hospital in new York, said that falsification of medical records is a crime that can cause problems to the doctor, especially when it comes to public health.
According to Horowitz, patients can get tested whether they got vaccinated or missed.
“The fact of the majority of vaccination can be assessed by levels of antibodies, including vaccination against varicella, measles, mumps, rubella and other diseases,” he said.
Those who are not immunized should receive a booster vaccination.
“It’s not only safe, but recommended,” said the doctor.
