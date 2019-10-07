A doctor told that can slow the aging process
Scientist Valery Mamaev remarked that the problem of ageing today is one of the most difficult. To reduce the development of aging, you need to weaken the effect of the factors influencing this process, says gerontologist.
According to Valery Mamaev, on the aging of the human body is influenced by different factors. The first trials involving the aging of cells, can be started very early, at the age of 15 years, but they remain invisible. Visible changes can occur starting at around 30 years old, the skin loses its elasticity and the first wrinkles appear.
According to him, women need to accept the fact that their aging begins earlier than in men.
“On average, women start earlier: around 20 years, men — 30. But then they start to age faster, and in 50 years we see that men are far more fragile than their companion. Therefore, die early,” — said the researcher.
Scientist gerontologist stressed that an important influence on the aging body has quality of food that a person receives in their lifetime. In addition, life extension promotes a positive attitude to your body and take care of him.
“I will tell a banal thing: your body need to love, to care as for a favorite car, just remove the problem, otherwise it will go racing,” said Mamaev.
The scientist explained that every body ages differently, and this is the reason that I will never be a universal cure for old age. All people aging starts with exactly their weak point: someone such joints are, someone has a brain, he added.