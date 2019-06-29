A doctor told who you should avoid eating apples and pears
People who are allergic to pollen, you should avoid eating apples and pears, and fruits with seeds and hazelnuts, this was stated by the allergist Elena Bobrikov.
According to Dr. Helen Bobrikovo, apples, pears, fruits with seeds and hazelnuts can be extremely dangerous for people who are allergic to pollen — these foods cause cross-Allergy in which the body “confused” different products, reacting to them the same way.
The result of this process could be the emergence of the so-called oral syndrome. With this condition in the mouth there is itching, swollen tongue and throat, all of this occurs suddenly during the meal. At the same time, speaking about oral syndrome, the doctor noted that “there are times when developing a systemic reaction, and then may need emergency medical help”.
The most common group of cross-allergens, according to the doctor, is a series of “birch – Apple and other stone fruits”. 70% of people who are allergic to birch pollen also show allergic reactions in response to the consumption of apples, pears, cherries, plums, peaches, hazelnuts.
Also, said Elena Bobrikova, highly allergenic foods are exotic fruits and vegetables. In addition, she advised to be careful with fruit and berries of red and orange.
To relieve allergic reaction, the doctor recommended to use antihistamines, with minimal side effects. An ambulance should be immediately called in case of a sudden drop in blood pressure, collapse, combined with itching, rashes, watery eyes and nasal congestion, and shortness of breath or edema.