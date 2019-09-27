A doctor’s advice: how to relax and go to sleep in one minute
Andrew Weil, the famous American physician and social activist, Director of the Arizona center of integrative medicine offered a breathing technique that will allow you to sleep in minutes.
The technique is called “4-7-8”. This breathing technique is effective due to the stimulation of the rapid removal of carbon dioxide from the body. The method is pretty simple, does not require a large amount of time and can be used in any environment. Exercises can be performed in any position, but the most successful is the sitting position with a straight back.
So you have to place the tip of the tongue behind the upper front teeth, and then complete five steps:
- exhale air through a mouth, emitting a whistling sound;
- close your mouth and make a relaxed breath in through nose for 4 seconds;
- to hold your breath for 7 seconds;
- exhale air through a mouth, emitting a whistling sound, for 8 seconds;
- repeat this cycle 3 more times.
Most importantly, says Weil, is to maintain precise ratio of 4-7-8.
The technique is to practice twice a day for two months, until you learn how to fall asleep with it in one minute. In addition, this technique helps to cope with stress, says the doctor.
In 2005, Time magazine put Weil in the top 100 most influential people in the world (in the category of scientists and thinkers).