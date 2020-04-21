A documentary film about Michael Jordan nearly twice broke the record for views
In the American car started on a documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago bulls of the 90-ies under the title “the Last dance”.
Aired the fifth part of the film, two series of 10, which was a resounding success.
The ribbon watched an average of 6.1 million people, which is a new record number of viewers for documentaries ESPN, reports The Athletic.
The previous record belonged to the movie about a former American professional baseball player and football Bo Jackson “You don’t know Bo” (3.6 million viewers), clarifies the issue.
Recall how great the bulls from 1991 to 1998 6-time champion of the NBA.