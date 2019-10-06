A dog with a “human face” became the star of social networks

Australian poodle named Nori became famous on the Internet for its unusual appearance. Netizens claim that the dog’s face resembles a human face. It is reported by the tabloid Metro.

Owners Nori — 33-year-old Kevin Harless and 34-year-old Tiffany NGO — admit that they used to pet and was not surprised his appearance. “When he was a puppy, people constantly stop and hit us with questions, — says the man. Although with age this happens less frequently, people still comparing his face with a human face”.

NGOs started to Nori Instagram account, where he presents his photographs. In her words, commentators often write that the dog looks like a man. Later pictures of the poodle appeared on Twitter and went viral. The pair admitted that they were pleased with the popularity of pet social networking.

