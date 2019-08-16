A dozen of the richest people in the world per day lost 18 billion dollars
Economic policy of the administration of Donald trump second week in a row affects the shares of the largest companies in the world. Wednesday, August 14, was the new worst day for the U.S. stock market since the beginning of the year. As already reported “FACTS”, August 5, 500 of the richest people in the world in days lost 2.1% of its capital. In monetary terms, this amounted to $ 117 billion.
And again, the main rich people have suffered losses — August 14 the first top ten of Forbes magazine became poorer by nearly $ 18 billion! Lost Jeff Bezos. Recall that he heads the list of the richest people in the world. The founder of Amazon lost Wednesday $ 3.5 billion. As of August 16, his capital is estimated at RB 110.7 billion.
The owner of Facebook mark Zuckerberg is not counted $ 3.2 billion. His fortune is estimated at 67.9 billion.
The Frenchman Bernard Arnault, who recently took third place in the ranking of the richest people in the world poorer by $ 3 billion. The last 10 days was for the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of LVMH (which owns brands Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Kenzo and others) is so bad that its capital fell below $ 100 billion dollars and is now 92,7 billion dollars.
Forbes notes that the only billionaire in the top ten who managed not to incur any losses is a former new York city mayor Michael Bloomberg. It is entrenched in ninth place with a capital of 53.7 billion dollars.
Overall, U.S. stock indexes on August 14 fell by about 3%. The Dow Jones lost 800,49 points, or 3,05%, showing the largest decline since October 2018, Reuters reports. Almost at the same reduced Nasdaq (-3,02%), the S&P 500 — on 2,93%.
Another important feature of trading on August 14 — the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds briefly fell below the yield on two-year bonds. This happened for the first time since 2007. Experts note that it is generally a reliable indicator of impending recession. Since 1978, there were five such cases, and after each of them in about 22 months, began a sharp decline.
