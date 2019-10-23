A drink that removes mucus from the body
Is it possible to remove the excess mucus formed in our body? Help make this a pleasant taste literasi drink made at home. We offer his recipe and instructions on cooking.
If over-eating slime products, over time, begins to move excessive mucus (usually in the form of symptoms of cough and runny nose). And what we do in this case? Priglashaem these symptoms, burying, for example, nose drops, not allowing our lymph is purified in a natural way.
How to prepare literasi drink
We will need ingredients:
- Lemon — 1 piece
- Horseradish root – a piece about 1×1 cm
- Honey — 2 tbsp
- Drinking water — 3 cups
The technology of preparation literalmessage drink:
- Take the lemon and horseradish, to wash, to clean.
- Lemon cut into 4 pieces, send in a blender, add the prepared horseradish.
- Pour warm water, add honey. To chop and whip in a blender for about 20 seconds
- Drain.
Recommended to drink immediately (while the drink is not cooled) half a Cup (drink the rest to leave and later diluted with a little hot water). Make this “liberaltarian” at will, a greater effect can be achieved in the morning (about 20 min. after drinking juice, tea) and evening before meals.
Drink advisable to drink in a lifetime, a day within a month, then take a break for 7 days and can be repeated.
The drink has a pleasant taste and works effectively.
Attention! If you do not horseradish and lemon, you should not drink this beverage or drink after a meal).