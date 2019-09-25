A drink that will relieve the intestines to 9 kg of slag
We need food to have energy to perform different actions. But the body doesn’t use everything that we consume, and excess waste must go.
During digestion, the body separates the nutrients from the food the wastes and toxins that go into the colon. The function of the colon is extremely important for the body, and it is for getting rid of “garbage”.
If the colon does not perform its function, toxins begin to accumulate in the body. This can cause internal poisoning that leads to death. That is why it is so important that we took care of the large intestine and its work.
Throughout our life, the body processes 100 tons of food and 40 thousand liters of fluid. This means that the intestine builds up around 7 pounds of waste. If to get rid of them, they will harm the health and poison the blood. As a result, the person begins to suffer from different serious diseases.
When we have a sick gut, there are such symptoms as constipation, diabetes, slow metabolism, obesity, kidney disease, vision problems and hearing, troubled skin, brittle hair and nails and even arthritis.
For colon cleansing we need to:
— Juice of 1 lemon.
— Aloe Vera.
— Honey (optional).
Method of preparation and use:
To start, remove the gel from the aloe Vera. For this, we recommend to wear gloves and be careful not to stain your clothes. You need to clean the gel from the slime that there is only a transparent inner flesh of the leaves.
Now, whisk in a blender with a Cup of aloe Vera gel, lemon juice and honey to a thick consistency. Drink this powerful drink twice a day.
Aloe Vera and lemon will clean the intestines of bacteria and toxins, but also restore the intestinal mucosa, and relieve pain and inflammation. That’s why you need to prepare and drink this drink.