A drop in the mouth: when water should not drink?
During and after meals
To wash down a meal of us were taught since childhood. As adults, we continue to drink to the lump in my throat didn’t get stuck. Not to mention a mug of tea after a meal. But this is a big mistake, because consuming water with dense food, it will dilute the gastric juice. And this complicates the work of the stomach, it becomes more difficult to recycle eaten. As a result the person gets indigestion, problems with the chair, a feeling of heaviness, belching. And if you choose water instead of sodas, then write-was gone.
Often after the meal people also drink the water. Then it becomes even worse. Happens because the stretching of the stomach, which is stuffed with products. After a small amount of time there will be hunger, and much stronger than before. But in the end you get overweight, obesity and cellulite.
What to do if during and after a meal to drink water not? Just have to wait — after the meal should take no less than 20 minutes. Also it will be useful to drink before eating. This will speed up the metabolism and also eat much less conceived. Very often people confuse thirst with hunger.
With “clean” urine
Very often it happens that a person drinks too little water. But sometimes it happens and Vice versa. To verify that you have enough liquid you consume, you just need to look in the toilet. The best indicator will be the color of the urine: ideally it should be a shade like lemonade. If the urine is too light, even pale yellow, it is a clear indication that drinking more should not be. But when a dark shade amount of water should be increased.
By the way, when too much consumption of water occurs such a problem as hyponatremia. This leads to an imbalance of electrolytes in the body. Cells from the saturation of the water is swelling, this is especially dangerous for the brain.
Before going to sleep
More often people make a mistake when you drink water before going to bed. In the evening very often begin to experience thirst and hunger. And if about what you shouldn’t eat before bed I know all about the habit of drinking you could hear for the first time. In any case, you shouldn’t, if soon you expect to go to bed. At least this is the risk that you will Wake up from the night urination in the toilet, and swelling. Agree that waking up in the morning and see your swollen face is not the best start to the day.
We must remember that drinking before bedtime should be no later than 40 minutes before lights out. But in the morning after you Wake up you need to immediately drink a glass of water. This will start the metabolism and perfect cheer body.
During training
Many pitoresque and pitching during a workout, drink water. Think this is correct — in fact thirsty, so need to replenish the water balance. However, too much intake of fluids for a short period of time can lead to kidney problems like cardiovascular system.
Instead, you should drink water an hour before a workout and then half an hour later after it. If thirsty too much in the process of exercise, the best we can do is to rinse your mouth and make a couple of small SIPS.
Medikforum