A drop of tea tree oil or pine needles will protect from colds and flu

| August 19, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Andrew Tyazhelnikov told how to protect themselves from colds and flu during the winter. The expert advised to use for the prevention of oil of pine needles or tea tree.

Капля масла чайного дерева или хвои защитит от гриппа и простуды

This tool should be applied to a handkerchief and take it with you in crowded places. The composition of the oils of eucalyptus, juniper, myrrh, cedar, tea tree includes biologically active substances that have the ability to destroy pathogenic bacteria, fungi. These components tend to weaken the viruses.

In off-season periods, when the risk of a mass distribution of influenza and acute respiratory infections is increasing, essential oils can help in the prevention of colds. One drop will be enough funds to protect themselves from the threat of the virus.

