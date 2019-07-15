A drunk driver was embarrassing because of the huge cactus
Unusual accident occurred in Arizona.
Life – an unpredictable thing, and as it turns out, cactus is able to cause serious damage to a car, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to hyser.com.ua.
So a strange incident occurred on the morning of July 10 in the U.S. city of Tucson, Arizona.
The American Infiniti G35 at a speed rammed the saguaro cactus. This plant, also known as the Saguaro can reach a length of 15 meters and weighing several tons.
It is known that the man behind the wheel Japanese coupe, while probably intoxicated, was rebuilt a few rows and has left on a dividing strip and then collided with the unfortunate cactus.
From blow the plant broke at the base and literally pierced through the car, breaking the windshield.
The photo clearly shows that this cactus for his “designs” similar to a very dense and heavy log.
Fortunately, the driver escaped with slight shock. And so to speak, very quickly sobered up.
Came to call the medics gave him first aid on the spot, and then gave the driver in the hands of the police. Those, in turn, arrested the man and taken to the Department for further proceedings.