A famous doctor said about the danger of sleeping next to a cat
Doctor Sergey Agapkin explained why you can’t sleep next to a cat. According to him, a pet is a carrier of dangerous diseases.
Beloved Pets can be a danger to health. People may become infected by cat worms, ringworm, chlamydia. The doctor also added that Pets are carriers of Salmonella, tuberculosis and tularemia. Particularly dangerous for the human body is intracellular parasite Toxoplasma gondii. Scientists from Copenhagen explored that this may increase by 50% the risk of developing schizophrenia. In addition, Toxoplasma gondii causes blindness.
According to the doctor, the cat can be infected with another disease — velenosa. The bacteria get into the wounds left by the cat’s claws, then the infection enters the bloodstream. As a result the person may suffer from increases in lymph node, suppurative affected places as well as from ulceration. Especially at risk are people with weakened immune systems. In the course of the disease, patients suffer from fever, weakness and headache.