A famous TV show left from his two leading (photos)
Entertainment project “Ranok z with Ukraine” has left from his two leading. From the show went Katrenko Svetlana and Sergey Zenin. However, both are still a Declaration of love to the project and say that will be the most faithful of his audience.
Svetlana Katrenko, recently starred in a sensual photo shoot for Playboy magazine, admitted that he wants to devote time to self-development.
— ‘ve always wanted to live abroad — said “FACTS” Svetlana. — Now my dream can come true. Settle for some time in a European country, by the sea. But that doesn’t mean I’m permanently leaving the air. In the near future in the morning show will appear in my special category.
Sergei Zenin left the channel “Ukraine”, having worked on it three and a half years. By the way, Sergey started with, what was the “voice” of the channel.
— It was one of the most difficult decisions is to leave work where all is well, — said Sergey. — Believe me, was not an easy decision. But now I am in anticipation of the opportunity to realize his many ideas and plans. To begin, just sleep!
It is known that the channel has already completed the auditions for the vacant seats leading morning show. According to rumors, it will be new for the person.
called the most successful and vibrant candidate for the post. It not only leads of the show, but also helps their advice, and motivates participants.
