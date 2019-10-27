A fantastic secret cactus garden in southern California that is worth seeing with your own eyes
Even if you think you’ve explored every corner of southern California, quite possibly, you had no idea about the secret cactus garden at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. Tell how to find it and why it is so good.
If you have visited the Getty Center in Los Angeles, you know that it’s an amazing place with beautiful gardens throughout. But there is one hidden and equally beautiful area — the cactus garden, writes Only in Your State.
To reach the garden, you need to head to the East and West pavilions of the Getty Center. The walk to the garden of the picturesque, so be sure you look at the view.
The secret garden is simple but elegant. The walk around it is a pure delight.
This is not just a charming garden, it offers one of the best views in Los Angeles. It is located on a hill, so on a clear day you can see all around at a distance of several kilometers.
Despite the fact that this wonderful piece of Paradise at any time of day and year, secret cactus garden is especially enchanting when the sun sets and the sky comes alive with bright colors.
Want to visit a local gem and see for yourself?
The Getty center is at 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049.
The center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 to 17:30, on Saturdays from 10:00 to 21:00 and on Sundays from 10:00 to 17:30.
Please note that the Getty Center is closed on Mondays.
A pleasant surprise: entrance to the Getty is always free!
If you need more information, you can visit the official web site.