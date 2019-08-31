A farmer found a creative way to use love bears to honey
The bears are “tasters”.
Everyone knows that bears big sweet tooth and love honey. As a rule, in areas where these animals live, the beekeepers have to put a lot of effort to protect his farm from clumsy thieves, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the bigpicture.
Turkish farmer Ibrahim Sedef from the city of Trabzon, had also faced this problem. But, unlike the others, he was able to use bearish weakness for the benefit of their business.
Education Ibrahim — agricultural engineer, beekeeping is his life’s work and main source of income. Visits by bears to apiaries brought the farmer a big loss — beasts to reach their honey, smashed the hives, leaving behind the real disorder.
That not only made the Sedef to protect their property. In desperation, he even built around the hives a metal cage, but they do not become a serious impediment strong animal. Not helped by the generous offerings of bread, fruit and honey. The hope that bears will be filled to the hives will not reach not justified.
But the beekeeper still figured out how to save their property from destruction. He decided to wrap the addicted bears to honey their advantage and made them tasters of their honey. Sedef, a covered table, on which was exhibited in sufficient number of their four principal varieties of honey and sent refreshments to the camcorder.
It turned out that bears are not just indiscriminate gluttons and are well versed in the honey. They unerringly found the most expensive and exquisite of Anzersk and honey until it is eaten, other varieties did not pass. Proof of the delicate taste of the predators become the CCTV observations, which are in the possession of Ibrahim was enough.
Now the bears-tasters — this is the main “chip” of the apiary Ibrahim. The story of the bears, taste of honey, was a great marketing ploy and significantly increase the demand for sweet products. Of sedef of Anzersk sells his honey for $ 300 (20 thousand roubles) and he is in great demand.
