A fascinating dance of the cat made him an Internet sensation (video)
The social network TikTok, allowing you to create a short music video, was published the video-year-old ginger cat named ed in the lead role. The video, according to Buzzfeednews, recorded 17-year-old owner of the cat is a student from Ontario jade Taylor-Ryan.
12-second clip, which shows the “hypnotic dance” ed (named after singer ed Sheeran) to the tune of 1954, the year of Mr. Sandman performed by the Chordettes, scored millions of hits within days and became the most viral in the history of TikTok. Many said that this is the best video in this social network. Jade said that the idea of a wave-like appearance of the cat in the frame “just popped in her head” when she saw video of another user, which also used split the screen into nine parts, using the same soundtrack.
Dance ed immediately began to impersonate other users connected to the own cats.
