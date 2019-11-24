A favorite of Rihanna, models, slick woods, cancer 3rd stage
Favorite Rihanna, model, slick woods, informed fans of the sad news. It turned out that the girl is suffering from severe cancer and is currently fighting it.
Recently, the star of the show Savage x Fenty shared the sad news in his Instagram. Slick woods told the followers that she is undergoing chemotherapy. The winner of the unusual appearance added to the publication the hashtag #pokerinalabama, and fans admired the girl tries to keep a positive attitude even in a difficult situation.
After the story, the woods asked followers not to treat her like a victim. Words of support models wrote not only her fans, but the stars. Among them was a nominee for the award “Oscar” and the star of the show “Empire” Taraji P. Henson.
We will add that star for several years is Dating a male model Adonis Bosso. He became the father of her firstborn Safira, who was born in September 2018. It is noteworthy that the slick was taken to the hospital shortly after she passed on the catwalk at the fashion show Rihanna.