A fertility specialist from Ottawa re-appear before the medical Commission of the Supervisory body (PHOTO)

The physician and fertility specialist (a specialist in infertility treatment) who had previously received disciplinary action for artificial insemination several women the wrong sperm, today, will deal with the medical Commission of the Supervisory body of Ontario in connection with the additional accusations, including that he used his own sperm when performing separate procedures.

Dr. Bernard Norman Barvin admitted in violation of professional ethics when she appeared before the disciplinary Committee of the College of General practitioners and surgeons of Ontario in 2013, saying that as a result he committed errors in three of the patients had children not from the biological fathers, which they have chosen.

The Committee suspended him from medical practice for two months, but Barvin gave up his license next year.

In the notice of hearing States that the Barvin in this case, expect accusations of incompetence, failure to uphold professional standards and committing dishonorable or unprofessional actions.

The document specifically mentioned that the charges relate to incorrect use of the sperm not the donor, as well as his own semen, when carrying out procedures of artificial insemination and its answer Board in the framework of investigations conducted on these facts.

Although Barvin has refused his medical license, the Board may revoke it if he is found guilty on these additional grounds. It would be a precedent which can track other medical regulatory authorities, if he decided to resume his medical practice elsewhere.