A few extra hours to save: in the United States for the first time conducted an operation on the new technology
In the United States first applied the technique of lowering body temperature during the operation. The technique allows to cool the body are in a critical condition of the patient to 10-15 °C, which gives doctors an extra few hours to perform the surgery. About it writes RBC.
A group of doctors from the medical center at the University of Maryland first in the world conducted an operation, during which successfully apply the technique of lowering body temperature of a person. This was announced by the head of the group, Samuel Tisherman.
According to him, this technique is called Emergency Preservation and Resuscitation (EPR). Is a procedure in which a patient with acute trauma such as a gunshot or stab wound, is cooled to 10-15 °C. Cooling is done by entering the blood is cooled saline. This allows physicians to a few hours to perform the surgery without the risk of death of patient.
As explained by Tisherman, at normal temperature of the human body its cells need a constant supply of oxygen for energy production. “When our heart stops beating, blood no longer carries oxygen to the cells. Without oxygen our brain can function for about five minutes. However, the decrease in body temperature and the brain slows or stops all chemical reactions in cells, which, as a consequence, need less oxygen,” he explained.
The pilot operation was approved by Management on control over quality of foodstuff and medicines (FDA), which freed the doctors from the patient’s consent to perform the procedure because his injury could potentially lead to a lethal outcome, and alternative treatments did not exist.
The doctor said that studies conducted on animals with serious injuries, showed the ability of animals normally carry out this procedure for three hours, and then come back to normal. “We felt it was time to pass it on to our patients. As soon as we can prove that it works, we will extend the usefulness of this technology,” he said.
Tisherman concluded that his team does not want “to send people to Saturn”, but only trying to make time during the surgical intervention to save life.