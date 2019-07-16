A few extra pounds of weight prolong a woman’s life: the dietician explained the secret
The presence of a small excess fat can be more useful in terms of extending life for women than the lack of body fat reserves. This opinion was voiced by Russian nutritionist Elena Solomatina, writes the Moscow times.
According to experts, conducted by American scientists from the Medical College albert Einstein research has shown that the presence of a small excess fat on the thighs in women reduces the risk of heart disease by 40% in comparison with the owners of narrow hips.
Also a nutritionist believes that fat can actually be beneficial to health and longer life expectancy.
“In the absence of fat in the cells body’s health is under threat”, — stated the expert.
Elena Solomatina said that a huge benefit of fat for the body is that it compensates for the composition of cell membrane integrity and activity which are based on protection from diseases. For this reason, women with 2-4 extra pounds live longer than those who have a deficit in fat mass.
A beneficial effect of fat on health and longevity specialist connects with the evolutionary mechanisms.
“Since ancient times survive better than healthy people with localized fat and extra weight was considered a sign of good genetics. The food was not constant and hard to get, and if the fat man was easier to survive the hunger”, said the nutritionist.
At the same time, the nutritionist said that are useful only brown and subcutaneous fat that is present in the cells of the body.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter