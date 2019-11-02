A few short, but powerful prayers that will protect from failures and setbacks in life
It happens that the man beats out all of its forces, and it’s still not working as smoothly as we would like, and here we are talking about his fortune. Very good luck depends on how you relate to your parents for the power of man in his kind. If there is no support for the kind nor his fortune, that prayers will help.
Prayer To Saint Nicholas:
Oh, Great Nick! God’s shepherd and teacher of all the faithful, hear our prayer, turned to Your intercession. Deliver the sinful servants of God from the problems that entails misery and suffering. Protect and preserve your Holy participation from worldly failures, cowardice, laziness and attacks of adversity. Beseech You, a miracle worker, protect from the evil eye, save me from hunger, fire, insurrection, war and other misfortunes. You, the Great, has saved more than one person from the cruel ills, so come to me (name) to help. Deliver me from the wrath of God and eternal torment, samolis for me in front of him all my sins. Call for Your mercy. In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy spirit. Amen.
The more Radom with you lit a candle, and you pray, the more Radom with you good going.
Prayer Guardian Angel:
The angel of God, my Keeper. You and your intercession was given to me from above. Pray for Your help, give all obstacles in my way a bright light, save my soul from all evil and instruct me in good deeds. In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy spirit. Amen
Prayer Jivatram the cross:
Let rise again and God will disappear at once all that afraid of the sight of the Almighty. Like smoke will evaporate all the salacious life of the righteous. All evil will descend back into the abyss of darkness and sin. The sign of the cross reminds us of Christ’s pain, of suffering and of the power of the spirit. Descended into hell our Saviour equalized the forces of good and evil and helped to gain the eternal life of each of God’s creatures. Given the cross will banish all sorrow, pain, unhappiness from someone who was honored to wear it in his bosom. Help me, the Holy Son Lord and the virgin Mary with all the Saints forever. Amen