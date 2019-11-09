A few stations of line 1 of the metro will be closed this weekend (PHOTOS)

Some metro stations will be closed at various times during the weekend for maintenance.

On Line 1 will run underground between the stations St. Clair West and King on Saturday, according to the Transport Committee of Toronto (TTC).

On Sunday, metro will not work on the Line 1 between the stations Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode.

Both days will go on these routes the buses and Wheel-Trans (specialized transit services “door to door” for persons with disabilities).

TTC reports that due to the fact that the station is King is not yet available station, passengers travelling to the South Line 1, which requires an accessible environment needs to get off the train at the station of Queen, and to request the service Wheel-Trans.