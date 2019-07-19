A few words about the extreme heat in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Thursday morning was published a special metpredprijatija in respect of the greater Toronto area and southern Ontario, but people without it are already felt throughout the region established an extremely high temperature.

The temperature is expected to reach on Friday and Saturday 34 C, but high humidity leads to the fact that you feel it in the region of 40 C and above.

The hydrometeorological centre of Canada also warns of the high probability of thunderstorms in these two days.

“It is important that people are plenty of fluids throughout the day, even before you feel thirsty, warned on Friday morning, the head of public health, Toronto Christine Navarro. – If you play sports, you can reschedule the class for another day or maybe at a cooler time.”

“If you do you have friends that are home alone, especially elderly people, periodically check that they are not too hot, and they drink plenty of fluids”.

Navarro recalled that the residents should be able to identify the signs of heat stroke during heat waves.

“In heat stroke, which involves the provision of emergency medical assistance, the person cannot regulate their body temperature, she said. Its symptoms may be loss of coordination, however, may people seem confused, and even loss of consciousness, so if you see these, call 911, take them to a cool place, put them in cold water prior to the delivery of professional medical care.”

“Children and the elderly, people with mobility problems and the homeless are more likely to suffer from heat.”

But to escape from the heat of the beach has also become problematic, as the authorities warned of Toronto wishing to take a dip on the closure of certain beaches because of the threat of Escherichia coli.

The warning also referred to a high water level in lake Ontario caused by a sudden downpour, which covered the city on Wednesday.

“It is forbidden to bathe during and after storms, floods or heavy rains, – stated in the warning. – Muddy water can be an indicator of high level of bacteria that may pose a risk to human health”.

“The conditions dictated by the amount of coliform bacteria in water samples on the beach, taken in the last 24 hours”.

Currently in Toronto closed beaches, Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach.

The heat is expected to subside next week

It is projected that on Sunday in the region to come to the front, which will lead to a decrease in temperature.

Sunday with temperature high of 27 C will rain, and then over the next few days in Toronto, the temperature will gradually fall.