A few years under the noses of his wife: published the mystery of the young husband of Lolita Milavskaya
The husband of singer Lolita Milavskaya Dmitry Ivanov, who filed for divorce several years corresponded with his mistress. And he did it with his wife.
These details, told journalists the lawyer of the singer Sergei Zhorin.
According to the lawyer, Lolita stumbled upon the correspondence of Ivanov and Olga Guliyeva, when the husband she was left already. She’s going to publish this correspondence in court.
“So it’s stupidity or arrogance spoke with another woman with your wife’s computer! Olga, too, was initially unfree, and she warned Ivanov that, if he is not careful, will separate him from the body”, — said Sergey Zhorin.
Also, the singer learned that Ivanov pulled with the divorce, has not yet received Israeli citizenship.
By the way, the court did not divorce the couple, as the singer has stated that the marriage was fictitious. The case was transferred to another court.
Earlier, Ivanov told the reason for parting with Lolita.
