A fight to the blood and broken hand: the scandals on the set of “From Tomboy to lady” (photo)
In Kiev started shooting the fourth season of the reality “From Tomboy to lady” (a New channel). School lady opened the door for incorrigible, it would seem, girls. Here they will forget about bad habits, to work out their problems and face fears. .
— The motto of the new season: “No matter what happens to you, it is important how you feel about that”, says project leader Dmitry Babenko. — Our participants we call “zagubieni”. It’s girls who are lost in life and can’t find. We will try to change their attitude to the past, to what happened to them.
This season the emphasis is on psychology. The School lady will no longer be the standard lessons, but only tests, each of which will help girls to step into a new life.
Completely changed the Director’s part of the School, a lady, a girl has moved into a new house. By the way, will change their shape.
But the problem is old, continues Ksenia. — Alcoholism, drug abuse, violence experienced in childhood or in adulthood. On the first day of shooting one of the girls managed to break my hand. The other grabbed the knife! And while settling into a new house the participants gave a lot of little that separated their entire crew. One of pazenok even ended up in the emergency room. Got to admit, the number of fights was not in one season.
Shooting will last four months and in late December we will know the name of the new Ukrainian “lady”.
