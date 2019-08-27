A fine of $572 million: the court found the involvement of Johnson & Johnson to the opioid crisis in the United States
Court of the state of Oklahoma has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay 572 million dollars in the case of an opioid crisis in the United States. So in a country called the epidemic of dependence on opioid analgesics and deaths from overdose of these drugs, says Meduza.
According to us authorities, in the years 1999-2017 for opioid dependence died almost 400 million Americans. In 2017, the US President, Donald trump declared opioid crisis emergency situation in the health sector and created a Commission against him.
In the same year, the attorney General of Oklahoma, Mike hunter filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers of opioid analgesics Teva Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma and Janssen. Last — subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Corporation. Hunter argued that the companies exaggerated the effectiveness of their drugs, and downplayed the risk of addiction. The lawsuit said that from the opioid epidemic in Oklahoma killed at least four and a half thousand people. The state government estimated the cost of a 30-year program to combat the crisis to $ 17 billion. That is the amount the hunter demanded to collect from the pharmaceutical companies.
Purdue Pharma in March 2019 entered into a pretrial agreement with the authorities of Oklahoma, pledging to pay them $ 270 million. In may, the world went and Teva Pharmaceuticals, a deal at $ 85 million. Johnson & Johnson decided to go to court and became the sole defendant in the suit for $ 17 billion. The process began 28 may and lasted almost three months.
Ultimately, the court reduced the amount of compensation of nearly 30 times to 572 million dollars. Writes CNBC, investors expected that Johnson & Johnson may be required to pay up to five billion dollars, so after the court decision, the company’s shares rose more than 5%. While the Johnson & Johnson verdict has disagreed and has promised to appeal. Executive Vice President, Johnson & Johnson Michael Ullman said that he had deep compassion for the victims of the opiate crisis in Oklahoma, but noted that medication Janssen had less than 1% of prescription opioids in the state.
The trial against Johnson & Johnson in Oklahoma — the first U.S. trial about the role of the manufacturers of painkillers in the occurrence of opioid crisis. All the local authorities in the different States filed against pharmaceutical companies for about two and a half thousand claims. It is expected that their review will begin in October 2019. American media noted that the results of the process in Oklahoma is a judicial precedent that will increase the chances of other victims of the opiate crisis to seek compensation.
For Johnson & Johnson is not the largest trial. In 2013 the us courts EN masse act claims because of its baby powder. The plaintiffs argue that talc is the main component of the powder contained impurities hazardous to health and asbestos caused their cancer. In July 2018, a jury in Missouri has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $ 4.7 billion lawsuit from 22 women who said that baby powder caused ovarian cancer (in December, district judge upheld that decision in force, the company promised to appeal against it). The powder to Johnson & Johnson filed about 14 thousand claims; most of them have not yet considered.