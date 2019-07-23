A fire in a children’s camp in Russia: the number of victims increased
The death toll in a fire at a camp in Khabarovsk has increased up to four. This is stated in the message Telegram-channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost”.
The Director of the camp in Kholdomi Maxim Kuznetsov told the Telegram-channel Mash about the tragedy in the Khabarovsk territory.
“The man says that the tent purchased in 2018, the company of Peter — they have a low degree of Flammability. The camp was organized for the forum “Amur”, there also was the children. With permissions everything is OK, too — the camp was opened by the Governor (cut the ribbon and did not complain) and the local head of the EMERCOM of Russia, the organizers had all the papers. The resort has placed 25 large tents and small 4 — 450 people. In July, the check was MOE, was an exercise for evacuation in case of fire”, — stated in the message channel.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, Khabarovsk (Russian Federation) there was a fire in a tent camp on the territory of the ski complex “Kholdomi”.
