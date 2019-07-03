A fire on a submarine “Losharik” in Russia published the list of dead officers
In Russia announced the official information about the victims during a fire on the deep-sea submersible as-12 “Losharik” in the Barents sea.
According to the Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation, died 14 submarine officers:
Denis Dolanski, captain 1 rank, the Hero of Russia
Nikolay Filin, captain 1 rank, the Hero of Russia
Mr Abankin, captain of the 1st rank
Andrey Voskresenskiy, captain of the 1st rank
Konstantin Ivanov, captain of the 1st rank
Denis Oparin, captain of the 1st rank
Konstantin Somov, captain of the 1st rank
Alexander Avdonin, captain 2nd rank
Sergey Danilchenko, captain 2nd rank
Dmitri Soloviev, captain 2nd rank
Viktor Kuzmin, captain of the 3rd rank
Mr Shinichi, captain of the 3rd rank
Michael Dubkov, Lieutenant
Alexander Vasiliev, Colonel of medical service
According to media reports, all the victims were assigned to a military unit 45 707 located in Peterhof, suburb of Saint Petersburg.
According to unofficial data, at the time of the fire on the submersible were 25 people.
We will remind, victims of the Russian submariners of the Russian authorities are going to be buried at Serafimovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg next to the memorial to the lost crew of the submarine “Kursk”. The possibility to bury the dead sailors together if it wants to relatives of the victims.
