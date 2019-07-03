A fire on a submarine “Losharik” in Russia published the list of dead officers

| July 3, 2019 | News | No Comments

Пожар на подлодке «Лошарик»: в России обнародовали список погибших офицеров

In Russia announced the official information about the victims during a fire on the deep-sea submersible as-12 “Losharik” in the Barents sea.

According to the Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation, died 14 submarine officers:

Denis Dolanski, captain 1 rank, the Hero of Russia

Nikolay Filin, captain 1 rank, the Hero of Russia

Mr Abankin, captain of the 1st rank

Andrey Voskresenskiy, captain of the 1st rank

Konstantin Ivanov, captain of the 1st rank

Denis Oparin, captain of the 1st rank

Konstantin Somov, captain of the 1st rank

Alexander Avdonin, captain 2nd rank

Sergey Danilchenko, captain 2nd rank

Dmitri Soloviev, captain 2nd rank

Viktor Kuzmin, captain of the 3rd rank

Mr Shinichi, captain of the 3rd rank

Michael Dubkov, Lieutenant

Alexander Vasiliev, Colonel of medical service

According to media reports, all the victims were assigned to a military unit 45 707 located in Peterhof, suburb of Saint Petersburg.

According to unofficial data, at the time of the fire on the submersible were 25 people.

We will remind, victims of the Russian submariners of the Russian authorities are going to be buried at Serafimovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg next to the memorial to the lost crew of the submarine “Kursk”. The possibility to bury the dead sailors together if it wants to relatives of the victims.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.