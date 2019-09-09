“A fire”: the soloist of the group KAZKA surprised sensual photos
Soloist of the popular KAZKA Alexander zaritska decided to tease fans candid shots, posting in your account in Instagram are two “sensual” photos.
“Today, I want to be a real, seductive, courageous,” — she signed pictures which were probably done in the pool or in the bathroom.
Photo Nude zaritska reclines in the water, showing their “natural beauty”.
The girl of “tempting” and “Hollywood” he closed his eyes, indulging in obviously dreams of her beloved.
Fans appreciated the bold experiment of the girl, appreciating her beauty and willingness to appear in “Frank” and “clear”.
“In may LNT fire”, “Waiting for fotoniki in a wet t-shirt”, “In fact it is natural that it would always be kept open”, “Sosolik you’re a Miracle!” “Duzhe Garni”, “Good, what is necessary, the power”, — writes the followers.
Recall that Sasha zaritska is not the first time shows his “water fun”: in early September, she demonstrated how having fun in the pool instead of having to go to the Day of knowledge. She, in particular, published a photo in a swimsuit, saying that “too cool for school.”
As previously reported “FACTS” before the soloist of the group KAZKA lit up in the company Laima Vaikule, singing along with the legend of Soviet music twerk, which for several years is incredibly popular in youth culture.
