A firefighter from Los Angeles has received $360 thousand in overtime 2019
In the 2019 financial year, one of the firefighters Los Angeles 5616 worked overtime hours, receiving for them $360 010 for a raise. It is reported by Fox News, citing the audit report of the city.
The audit revealed that 18 other employees of the fire Department of Los Angeles (LAFD) received more than $200 000 in payment of overtime. While 90% of police and fire Department received a certain amount of overtime, the payments are not specified.
The representative of the LAFD said that overtime is necessary to maintain a “consistent model of staffing”. He gave no details about the firefighters who received such high compensation.
The audit showed that, on average, in the past fiscal year, city firefighters earned $27 737 overtime. For comparison, the average increase for other city employees amounted to $7 528 for the year.
The auditors also noted that one employee of traffic received overtime $174 348, and another employee of the Department of building and safety — $152 163.
The auditors “concluded that the departments are properly approved and justified the most overtime,” but added: “Clearly there is a need to improve supervision and regulation”.
Experts recommend to reduce overtime due to “explore other employment models”, the reduction of overtime per shift, monitoring employees, who earn a lot of overtime hours.
ForumDaily wrote earlier that firefighters, especially in California, are faced with the grueling hours of work, dangerous conditions and schedules of physical training. In addition to the General low wages, they have to deal with the alarming rate of suicides in 2017, more firefighters died as a result of suicide than because of the accidents, and the rate of divorce among members of the profession is 6%.
The salaries are not very high. According to the Bureau of labor statistics, in 2017 the average salary of a firefighter in the U.S. was 49 080 dollars with an hourly rate less than $ 30. This figure varies depending on the place of work of the firefighter and of the institution where he works. For example, the average firefighter in California earns about 49 thousand dollars per year. The earnings of a firefighter from Los Angeles is $ 75 thousand per year.
ForumDaily wrote earlier:
- One of the last fires that erupted in southern California Maria Fire for 4 days burned nearly 10,000 acres (4046 hectares) of land, and received the title of the largest fire in the South of the state. Experts say that this may just be the beginning of fire season and next will be worse.
- As a result of recent forest fires in California about 2.5 million residents were without electricity. This caused a flurry of disturbances and criticism from both consumers and authorities