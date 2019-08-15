A flock of birds hit the engine of the plane “Ural airlines” and almost destroyed it (video)

| August 15, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Стая птиц попала в двигатель самолета "Уральских авиалиний" и едва не уничтожила его (видео)

One of the passengers of the plane “Ural airlines”, which urgently sat down in a corn field in the Moscow region, took the time of the collision of the airliner with a flock of birds that most likely led to the engine failure.

Video in social networks posted a “mash”. In comments to the video States that passengers were talking about engine trouble immediately after takeoff.

Also on the page resource published video recorded after an emergency landing on the field.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the Russian aircraft Sukhoi Superjet has requested an emergency landing due to cracked windshield. It happened during the voyage from China to the Russian Vladivostok.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.