A flock of birds hit the engine of the plane “Ural airlines” and almost destroyed it (video)
August 15, 2019 | News | No Comments|
One of the passengers of the plane “Ural airlines”, which urgently sat down in a corn field in the Moscow region, took the time of the collision of the airliner with a flock of birds that most likely led to the engine failure.
Video in social networks posted a “mash”. In comments to the video States that passengers were talking about engine trouble immediately after takeoff.
Also on the page resource published video recorded after an emergency landing on the field.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Russian aircraft Sukhoi Superjet has requested an emergency landing due to cracked windshield. It happened during the voyage from China to the Russian Vladivostok.
