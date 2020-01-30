A food festival and a free tour: how to spend a weekend in Miami (January 31 – February 2)
What: Exhibition Miami Art Mob
When: Friday, January 31, 15:00
Where: Miami ITG (Formally The Historic Macy’s in Downtown Miami), 8 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33130
Read more: the Purpose of the Miami Art Mob — to give new artists an opportunity to showcase their talents during the week of the Super Bowl in Miami that will allow the masses to enjoy their talents for free.
To set the mood of the evening will be local DJs, guests can also enjoy drinks and refreshments at the bar.
Cost: Free.
What: Comedy show Spill the Beans
When: Friday, January 31, from 20:00
Where: Undergrounds Coffeehaus, 3020 N Federal Hwy #5a, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
Read more: If you have still no plans for Saturday night, then join the funniest comedians in South Florida at café Undergrounds Coffeehaus for another Comedy show.
The headliner of this show Ben Rosenfeld — a bizarre immigrant, whose Comedy combines the experience of his family of Russian Jewish immigrants in America with his philosophical beliefs, political observations and unique characters.
Ben has also created the picture book “Russian optimism: Dark Nursery Rhymes To Cheer You Right Up”, which is in the top 5 best comic works Amazon.
Cost: $15.
What: the Party Don’t Fake the Funk
When: Friday, 31 January, 17:00
Where: The Dirty Rabbit Wynwood, 151 Northwest 24th Street, Unit #107 Miami, FL 33127
Read more: the Party Don’t Fake the Funk takes place in Miami every Friday. Offers good music and signature cocktails. This is a great place to relax and unwind at the end of a hard working week.
Cost: From $0.
What: the Contest “Art of flavors”
When: Friday, January 31, from 18:00
Where: Miami Arts Charter School Wynwood, 95 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127
Read more: the awards Ceremony in the art of fragrances will be held in Miami this Friday, January 31. Join us to celebrate the magic night, which will be awarded to the students of Miami Arts Charter School for their artistic talents.
Enjoy the magical flavors and indulge in delicious treats and refreshing drinks.
This year students will also work with the secret flavor that will be revealed during the ceremony.
This is the 4th annual Scholarship contest “Art of flavor”. The contest “Art of flavors” was born in 2016 and is the first project of Doctor Foundation Aromas. The focus of the Foundation is to support education and practice of art and culture in South Florida.
Cost: Free.
What: the food Festival in Miami
When: Saturday, 1 February, 17:00
Where: Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Read more: The Last Bite is a one – day food festival, which will feature food the best eateries of Miami (just over 30 local favorites).
Here you can taste the cuisine of different cultures and peoples of the world – from pizza to wood and Indian street food to Cuban barbecue and nitrogen ice cream. You will also explore the crafts and creations of more than 15 artists, enjoy live music and can participate in various fun activities with your family.
Cost: Free.
What: Tour Of Miami Design District Public Art
When: FromAbbot, 1 Feb, 15:00
Where: Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Read more: Miami Design District Public Art Tours is a tour of Design district – the district with stylish modern architecture, upscale shopping interior design items and art galleries.
Art critic, journalist and teacher Margery Gordon conducts two tours a month, showcased selected works of art and architectural attractions in the area.
Meeting before Fly”s Eye Dome on the ground floor of Palm Court (entrance on 39th street 140 NE).
Cost: Free.
What: Workshops on money management for kids
When: Saturday, February 1, from 10:00
Where: Opa-locka Towncenter: 780 Fisherman Street, Suite 250, Opa-locka, FL 33054
More info: This is a useful workshop for children.
Kids think money grows on trees. In this workshop they know how to actually get the money, and that they are the result of hard work and savings.
At this meeting the children will be able to have fun and participate in exciting games which will help them learn to manage their resources while keeping them focused on success.
Cost: Free.
What: free yoga on Lincoln road.
When: Sunday, February 2, from 10:00
Where: Lincoln Rd and Euclid (700 Lincoln Rd)
Read more: Join Adrian Molina, the founder of Warrior Flow, and the Flow team Warrior Miami every Sunday for a joint yoga.
Every week before school starts is a 15-minute meditation under the guidance of adriana.
Adrian — senior lecturer, social activist, yoga instructor. He believes that yoga should be inclusive, accessible, compassionate and fun. He is also looking for ways to encourage community members to establish linkages with each other and the active support of various local initiatives.
This event is held outdoors with a beautiful view on Lincoln road, surrounded by palm trees and singing birds. Welcome people with all skill levels, including children.
Please bring a Mat, towel, water bottle.
Cost: Free.
What: Aqua Zumba in the pool
When: Sunday, February 2, from 10:30
Where: The Gates Hotel South Beach — a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, 2360 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Your classes will be held under the guidance of certified instructors from Finesse Corporate Wellness. They will teach you all the movements to your workout at aqua zumba pass easily and pleasantly.
Cost: Free.
