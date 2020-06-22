A foreign company during the year increased the volume of stored gas to Ukraine three times
June 22, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The volume of gas stored in Ukraine of a foreign company in June has tripled to 2.8 billion cubic meters compared to last year. The number of such companies increased from 7 to 54. On it informs “Ukrtransgaz”.
It is noted that as of 17 June, the European platform was 77% completed compared with an average figure of 52% in this period of the year.
“We have the lowest prices on gas storage in Europe and very attractive tariffs for transportation of blue fuel,” — said General Director of “Ukrtransgaz” Sergey Alekseenko.
Recall that for Ukrainians from June gas will drop by 6%.
telegraf.com.ua