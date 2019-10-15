A forest fire in California: we have determined the cause of the fire
Fire crews continue to fight Fire Saddleridge. Authorities said they determined that the fire broke out near high-voltage support in Sylmar. This writes LAist.
The press-Secretary of company SoCal Edison Susan Cox on Monday announced that emergency they notified the California Commission on utilities, “realizing that it is a serious challenge for many people affected by Saddleridge Fire in the County of Los Angeles”.
The cause of the fire is not yet established.
The fire Department of Los Angeles said they have narrowed it down the cause of the fire to the territory under high voltage pillar size of 50 to 70 feet (15 to 21 m).
An anonymous witness stated that near the place the fire started is a “homeless encampment”. After checking the area where the authorities said that no signs of the presence of the homeless was not detected.
On the morning of 14 October, the Office for air quality management warned that the change in wind direction “could send the remaining smoke to the South and back to the valley of San Fernando”.
Firefighters managed to localize 43% Saddleridge Fire, except that fire will no longer be near houses. This contributed to the decrease in air temperature and wind speed and increase humidity.
“This weather is the ally of fire,” — said in the report about the incident.
“The fire is considered “dirty fire, — said the representative of the fire Department of Los Angeles (LAFD) Nicholas Prange.- His hearth still remains unburned vegetation. If the wind rises, this could lead to a new fire.That’s why it’s important to repay”.
According to the LAFD spokesman Eric Scott, more than 17 600 houses and other buildings were saved from the fire.
Basic data
- The area covered by the fire: 7 965 acres (3,223 ha)
- Localization: 43%
- Mandatory evacuations: all evacuations have been conducted
- Buildings destroyed: 17
- Damaged structures: 58
- Resources: 1000 employees of the fire Department of the city and County of Los Angeles, as well as teams from CalFire
- Air quality: assessment of the smoke terminated from noon on Monday, August 14.
The result Saddleridge Fire one person died. Alberto Torres died from cardiac arrest. According to authorities, Torres was patrolling parks affected by fire. Three firefighters received minor injuries.
In previous reports the number of destroyed structures amounted to 23. But Prang explained that some buildings that initially it was thought destroyed, have been examined and determined to be damaged, not destroyed.
How it all began
The fire started around 21:00 on Thursday, 10 October near Yarnell street and North of the 210 freeway in Sylmar and quickly spread to the West.
The fire broke out simultaneously in several locations around the state. The city of Los Angeles declared a tactical alert in case of fire.
For 100 000 people from more than 20 000 homes were declared a mandatory evacuation, and over 20,000 customers lost power.
The mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti signed a Declaration of emergency, which is the first step to obtaining additional resources from County and state agencies.
By Saturday evening, October 12, the winds in Santa Ana, which led to a rapid strengthening of the fire, died down, helping firefighters to improve the situation and expand the line of containment of the fire.
LAFD lifted all evacuation orders related to the fire, on Saturday, 12 October, evening. However, local authorities and politicians urged residents to take the initiative, paying close attention to news reports and alerts throughout the city.
Sending a message “Ready” to 888-777, residents will be registered to the NotifyLA.org and receive an evacuation order in your area.
The U.S. forest service announced Monday that part of the National forest of Los Angeles, including roads and trails are currently closed due to fire.
All evacuation centers were closed on Sunday, October 13.
All motorways, highways and roads were open later on Saturday evening, October 12. All schools in unified school district of Los Angeles resumed classes on Monday, October 14.
From the afternoon of October 14 all the evaluation of the quality of the smoke related to Saddleridge Fire, has been discontinued.
According to the office for the control of air quality in the South coast on Monday has been extended to recommendations for air quality in some parts of the valleys of San Fernando and Santa CLARITA and in the Western mountains of San Gabriel. During the Advisory period, the air quality remained potentially harmful.
AQMD advised all who smell smoke to stay indoors with closed Windows and doors, avoiding physical activity.
