‘A formal request initiated’: Trump faces impeachment due to Zelensky
24 Sep Donald trump has authorized the publication of the transcript of conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. Meanwhile, the Democrats announced the launch of the official inquiry of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
About this he wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday, September 24. We are talking about unedited full version of the July telephone conversation of politicians, writes Columnist.
“I am now in the UN representing our country. I let tomorrow [September 25] to publish a complete, fully declassified and unedited transcript of my conversation with President of Ukraine Zelensky”, – he wrote.
He added that the conversation was friendly and “absolutely appropriate,” without any pressure, “in contrast to Joe Biden and his son.”
After the statement of the President, the speaker of the U.S. house of representatives Nancy Pelosi announced that it will announce the start of official investigation for the impeachment of President Donald trump, says Novoe Vremya, with reference to The Washington Post. Later in the day the announcement was made.
“Over the last few months we’ve investigated in our committees and proceedings in the courts below, the House of representatives were able to gather all the relevant facts and to consider use of its powers in accordance with Article 1, in particular, constitutional law-making impeachment.
And this week, the President acknowledged that he had asked the President to take action that will bring him [Trump] political gain.
The President’s actions trump demonstrated the facts of violation of the President oath and betrayal of our national security. Betrayal of the principle of the integrity of our elections.
So today I declare the decision of the house of representatives to initiate a formal inquiry of impeachment,” – said in the appeal of Pelosi, quoted by the Browser.
According to sources WP, Pelosi and senior Democrats are discussing the establishment of a special Committee, which will deal with the impeachment of trump.
In turn, trump reacted to the statements of his possible impeachment, calling it “harassment”.
“They have not even seen the transcript of the call. Total witch hunt!” – he was indignant on his Twitter page.
Earlier, the leader of the democratic minority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer unveiled five requirements to the White House in connection with the scandal:
- to determine on the hearing, prompting the informant to send an urgent complaint;
- transmit to Congress a complaint of the informant, as required by law;
- White house to publish the transcript of the conversation with trump Zelensky;
- to specify officials of the presidential administration, which detained the direction of 341 million dollars of military assistance to Ukraine;
- The Department of justice to provide a legal conclusion with the obligation of the Administration to forward the complaint to whistleblowers of Congress.
As noted by UKRINFORM with reference to NBC News, at least 166 members of the democratic party in the U.S. House of representatives support the idea of impeachment of the President, thus encouraging speaker Nancy Pelosi to the introduction of this mechanism.
“As of Tuesday, at least 166 of Democrats supported the idea of impeachment is more than two thirds of the 235 members of the democratic Caucus in the House of representatives”, — stated in the message.
Former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden will support the impeachment of President Donald trump if the White house would not cooperate with Congress’s investigation of a phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, during which supposedly trump insisted on the investigation of Biden and his son. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to The Hill.
It is reported that Biden should act on this issue on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware.
“He’s going to call on trump to fulfil all legitimate requests from Congress to provide information — in the case of Ukraine and other investigations — and, if trump does not fulfill all the requirements, Congress has no other choice but to begin impeachment proceedings”, — stated in the message.