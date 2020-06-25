A former British spy has said that Britain had withheld evidence that Putin supported trump
According to a former British spy, is evidence that Russia “probably support” the US President Donald trump, was hidden by the UK government. This writes the Business Insider.
According to a spy, the British government had concealed evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin “probably kept at the post” trump to protect its relations with the United States.
Christopher Steele, a former MI6 agent, said the parliamentary investigation into the UK in 2018, the government of Prime Minister Theresa may has ignored the evidence of Putin’s relationship with trump.
The inquiry Committee, the Committee on intelligence and security, was to publish its report in 2019. However, according to Steele, Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to publish it before the General election in December, and it is still not published.
Steele said that the government may, in which Johnson was foreign Minister for two years, “he draped the blanket” accusations that trump’s relationship with Putin.
The former spy said that he had submitted a dossier about the relationship of the tramp with Russia, officials of the security service of great Britain in 2016, when trump won the elections in the United States. However, Steele said that “for achieving the highest officials, political decision makers apparently, the dossier I put my blanket”.
“No inquiry or action taken thereafter on the merits” by the British government was not, he said.
Steele, who was head of MI6 in Russia for three years, included a dossier of evidence which he submitted to the Committee on intelligence and security in August 2018 for the investigation of Russian interference in British democracy.
In his testimony, Steele said the government may have decided not to act on the basis of the information received, to protect the close and long-standing relations of great Britain with the United States.
“In this case, political considerations seem to outweigh the interests of national security, said Steele. — If so, in my opinion, HMG made a serious mistake by ignoring issues of strategic importance for our country.”
He added that “we cannot allow a promising bargain eclipsed considerations of national security.”
Steele said that the UK government is unwilling to act when it involves “more complex political consequences”, using the example of allegations of Russian interference in the referendum on UK EU membership in 2016.
“Examples might be messages on the likely impact of the Kremlin on the President of trump and his family and administration, as well as evidence of Russian interference and secret funding of the referendum on Brexia,” said Steele.
Failure to publish a report on Russia is “an affront to democracy,” said the spy.
As stated by Steele, even though the report about Russian intervention was completed and sent to Johnson, it was not published. Johnson refused to release it to the General election in the UK in December. The UK government insists that the long-awaited report could not be published until the formation of a new Committee ISC.
However, six months after the General election the Committee has not been formed yet. The delay was due to the fact that the Conservative party Johnson failed to agree on the nomination of candidates to the members of the Committee.
Recently, according to Steele, a cross-party group of opposition MPs urged Johnson to publish a report.
In the letter, which managed to Business Insider, it was stated that six months was the longest period when the Parliament was to wait for the formation of the ISC. It said that the failure of Johnson to publish the report was an “attack on democracy” and that “Johnson” could not “continue to block the publication of the report on Russia.”
Before last year’s General election, it was reported that the government of Johnson kept the report because of the “embarrassing” links it has revealed between the Russian secret service and the Conservative party.
“The work on creation of the Committee continues, and it will be created as soon as the current circumstances allow,” said the government, adding that “further announcements, including the members of the Committee will be made in due course”.
Trump’s relationship with Russia and Putin have been carefully studied after the presidential campaign of 2016.
Special adviser Robert Mueller found that Russia has won the election, trump, although his investigation has not found enough evidence to suggest that Russia had coordinated with the campaign of trump.
John Bolton, a former adviser to trump on national security, said that Putin did not consider trump as a “serious enemy”.
“I think that Putin thinks that he can play him like a fiddle,” said Bolton.
bookmark