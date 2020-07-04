A former COP from California confessed to 13 murders, but he was not executed: how the man managed to save his life
The American Joseph-d’angelo, known as the “Assassin of the Golden state”, has confessed to 13 murders. That was his agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office in exchange for changing the punishment from hanging to life imprisonment. About it writes BBC.
Joseph-d’angelo made his crimes more than 40 years ago in 1970-ies and 80-ies. At that time he was working for the California police. However, the arrest could only in 2018.
To find it managed by a database where anyone can upload their DNA data and to see the family tree of family.
Joseph-d’angelo also admitted numerous rapes, burglaries and other crimes.
The hearing was held in Sacramento (CA), in the large University hall, to allow the victims and their families to attend.
It is expected that the 74-year-d’angelo sentenced to life imprisonment in August on the second trial, where the victims will allow to read report on the impact of his crimes.
I believe that the sentencing will be the culmination of a criminal investigation, which began in the 1970s and attracted the attention of the world.
Their crime-d’angelo carried out in different parts of California, for which he received a number of nicknames: “the Burglar in Visalia”, “the Killer with a diamond hub”, “Real night hunter”, “the Rapist of the Eastern regions”.
Who is Joseph-d’angelo
The-d’angelo — a former police officer, a veteran of the Vietnam war. He also worked as a mechanic for car repairs.
The offender was arrested in April of 2018, after police tracked him down by comparing the DNA with the data on the open service of DNA genealogy.
To identify the identity of the killer, the investigators loaded the DNA samples taken at crime scenes, and created a family tree up to 1800 years.
The program offered several people, among whom was Joseph-d’angelo.
For a former police officer set up surveillance. Detectives watched and waited, when he will throw in the trash something from which it will be possible to take a sample of his DNA.
After examination it became clear that before law enforcement authorities the same offender. He was detained and held in isolation in prison Sacramento.
Prosecutors from six California counties, where he committed the crime, agreed to hold hearings in the auditorium of the State University of Sacramento where you can host 2,000 people and ensure social distancing.
During the hearing on 29 June at-d’angelo and his lawyers had face shields to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The accused brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, he was moving with a stick.
Prosecutors said that all of his crime-d’angelo made about 40 years ago, and their geographic coverage “simply amazing”.
He confessed to all crimes, although the charges against him were not nominated.
The district attorney Sacramento Tien Guo said that, when in 2018-d’angelo arrested, and left alone in the interrogation room, he began to talk to himself, as if addressing the man whom he could not control.
“I did all this — said-d’angelo, — according to Th. I didn’t have the strength to push him. He made me. He went with me. It was like it was in my head. I mean, he’s a part of me. I didn’t want to do such a thing. I got rid of Jerry and became happy. I did all these things. I destroyed all their lives. And now have to pay for it.”
But prosecutors are skeptical of the veracity of the words and actions of the-d’angelo, Recalling that when he was fired from his job for stealing in the store, he faked a heart attack.
