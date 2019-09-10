A former designer of Lamborghini will be headed by Hyundai
Famous designer Filippo Perini joined the Hyundai Motor Group, after Kia recently signed a contract with Karim Habib.
Perini will take up the position of chief designer Advanced Design Studio Genesis in Europe and is expected to play a key role in shaping the external appearance of the future cars Genesis. The official appointment will take place on September 16.
“I’m delighted with the opportunity to contribute to the development of the brand Genesis, and I look forward to this new story in my life with a team of designers Genesis, apply your knowledge and my passion,” said Perini.
A bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in automotive design at the Polytechnic Institute of Milan, Perini held a couple of decades, working with some of the most prominent European automotive brands, including Alfa Romeo, Audi, Lamborghini and Italdesign.
“Great experience Filippo with the European luxury brands makes him the ideal leader for Genesis Advanced Design Studio, and its understanding will help develop each of our future projects, including both advanced and production projects,” — said General Director of Hyundai Motor Group Luc Donckerwolke.
Until his new appointment Perini was head of Italdesign in the design and innovation in the period from 2015 to 2019, where, under th leadership was created by ZeroUno model and DaVinci. From 2006 to 2016, he was the head of Lamborghini design, and from 2004 to 2006 — head of the Department of the exterior and interior design of the Italian brand, working on Gallardo, Aventador, Reventon, Estoque, Aventador J, Veneno, Asterion, and Urus. In 2003 and 2004, Perini was a senior designer at Audi, and in 2001 and 2002 was responsible for the exterior design of Alfa Romeo, where he began his career in 1995 as a designer of cars.