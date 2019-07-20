A former top Manager of Yukos Alexander Temerko, who lives in London for 15 years, has been an influential figure in British politics, writes Reuters in its special report.

Temerko is a big sponsor of the conservative party and is friends with the main applicant for an armchair of the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, opposes Brexit and was related to the attempt by Parliament to shift the Theresa may as head of the government last year, says Reuters.

Since 2011, Temerko has donated to the conservatives more than £ 1 million, to the report on the financing of elections. This amount is “significant by British standards”, the Agency said.

Temerko in a conversation with Reuters called the former mayor of London and head of the British foreign Ministry from 2016 to 2018, Boris Johnson as a friend. Temerko remembered how they with Johnson in the beginning of his term in office was up late with wine on the balcony of the Cabinet of Johnson. Temerko also expressed support for the nomination of Johnson as Prime Minister of great Britain.

In recent times, draws the attention of the Agency Temerko, trying to distance themselves from each other and even said that he endorsed one of the contenders Johnson. The reason for this Brexit: Johnson promises to withdraw Britain from the European Union until the end of October at any cost – even the “no transaction”.

Temerko is the same – categorically opposed to Brexit. At first he called it “the revolution against the bureaucrats”, but then realized that leaving the EU would harm British energy, which is related to his interests.

About a failed attempt to shift the Theresa may as Prime Minister, the Agency told the businessman. The attempt was organized by the Association of conservative members of Parliament European Research Group. Temerko did not elaborate on its role in this role, but an unnamed senior member of the conservative party confirmed that Temerko participated “substantially”. The Chairman of the European Research Group told the Agency that their enterprises have no connections with Temerko.

In conversations with the Agency Temerko approvingly spoke to the current and former heads of the FSB and proudly recalled his work with the Russian defense Ministry in the past.

Another former Yukos shareholder Leonid Nevzlin has confirmed to Reuters that Temerko was solid

and long-standing ties with Russian intelligence, and he knew Patrushev. According to Nevzlin, Temerko included in the shareholders of the oil company largely because of his ties to power structures.

He Temerko says that his contacts with the secret services were “formal, not personal.” He also denies that he had any connection with the Russian security forces. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told Reuters that the Kremlin “does not know such a gentleman.” Contact Patrushev, the Agency was unable.

Former Vice-President and Chairman of the Board of Yukos Alexander Temerko moved to London in 2004 along with the entire Board of the oil company, which “ran” the Kremlin. He soon became the owner of the company OGN Group of Newcastle, producing platforms for the oil and gas production.

In December 2005, a London court decided not to extradite Temerko Moscow, accusing the tra-Manager fraud and financial fraud, agreeing with defense arguments that the accusations are politically motivated. In 2011, Alexander Temerko got British citizenship